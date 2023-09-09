FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.