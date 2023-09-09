FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $206.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.30. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

