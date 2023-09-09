FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issued By Zacks Research

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $18.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.13. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

UTHR stock opened at $225.13 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

