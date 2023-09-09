Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Buys $852,538.82 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 125,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $852,538.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,447,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,776,107.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

