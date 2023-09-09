FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 11th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.44 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $585.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 552,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 988,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

