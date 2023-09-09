Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,434 shares of company stock worth $8,913,146. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

