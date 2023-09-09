Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $172,000.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

