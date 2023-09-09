Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Freightos Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.15.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Freightos
About Freightos
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.