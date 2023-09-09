Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($179.68).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

LON FLTR opened at £142.05 ($179.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is £149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,590 ($121.12) and a 52 week high of £168.32 ($212.58). The company has a market capitalization of £25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43,045.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.