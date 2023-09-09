Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($179.68).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
