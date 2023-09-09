Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

