First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.15.

FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

