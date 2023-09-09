First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.15.

FSLR stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

