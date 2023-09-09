First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is Petiole USA ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Petiole USA ltd lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises 4.8% of Petiole USA ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,326.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,377.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

