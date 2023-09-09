Financial Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 38.44% 10.61% 5.36% MV Oil Trust 93.03% N/A 364.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EQT and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 5 13 0 2.72 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $49.76, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. EQT pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $7.50 billion 2.05 $1.77 billion $8.89 4.78 MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.43 $25.53 million N/A N/A

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

EQT beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

