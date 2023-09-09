Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $26.87 Average PT from Analysts

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Ferrovial

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

