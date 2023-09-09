FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Position Boosted by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 564.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $15.02 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

