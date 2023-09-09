EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) versus HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Financial Review

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) and HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and HAVN Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -283.81% -92.58% -46.65% HAVN Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 HAVN Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and HAVN Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.01%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than HAVN Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and HAVN Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $41.40 million 8.47 -$102.25 million ($2.82) -3.56 HAVN Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HAVN Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats HAVN Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About HAVN Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp. mushrooms; and the genera directive compounds, such as psilocybin, psilocin, and baeocystin, as well as the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

