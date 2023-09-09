Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Financial Contrast

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 13.67% 56.42% 7.48% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everi and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everi and Golden Heaven Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $782.52 million 1.59 $120.49 million $1.17 12.06 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Everi beats Golden Heaven Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

