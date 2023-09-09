Evercore ISI Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $177.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.51.

NYSE WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $163.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

