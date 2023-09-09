Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

