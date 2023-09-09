Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

