Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $21.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

