Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $234.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $119.79 and last traded at $120.69, with a volume of 388508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.