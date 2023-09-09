Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $234.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $119.79 and last traded at $120.69, with a volume of 388508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
