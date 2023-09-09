Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,081 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $63,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

