Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$58.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$45.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.13. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$44.86 and a twelve month high of C$56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

