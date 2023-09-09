Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$41.00 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.21.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.09 and a 12 month high of C$38.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

