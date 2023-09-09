Edgar Lomax Co. VA Takes $93.74 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,741,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 6.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.16% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $253.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.