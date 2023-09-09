Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 580,555 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,555 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,855,000 after acquiring an additional 969,157 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 76,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.