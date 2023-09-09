Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,718 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.01 and its 200-day moving average is $486.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

