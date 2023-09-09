Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 14,210 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AbbVie by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

