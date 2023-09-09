Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,060 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

