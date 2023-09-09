Edgar Lomax Co. VA Purchases 29,435 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.