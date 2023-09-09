Edgar Lomax Co. VA Invests $9.96 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 178,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,888,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.