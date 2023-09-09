Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $37.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 809,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $325.28 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day moving average of $331.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

