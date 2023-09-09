Edgar Lomax Co. VA Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

