Edgar Lomax Co. VA Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

PG opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

