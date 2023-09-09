Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,373 shares of company stock worth $2,508,001. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

DYN opened at $10.98 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.