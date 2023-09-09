Dutch Bros Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,995 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the average volume of 4,147 put options.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 148,766 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros



Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

