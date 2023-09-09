Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.