DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

