Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,310 ($16.54) to GBX 1,340 ($16.92) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DNLMY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.52) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,330 ($16.80) to GBX 1,340 ($16.92) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dunelm Group

DNLMY stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.