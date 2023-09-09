Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $58,560.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after buying an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

