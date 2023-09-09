Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 145.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $527.49 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

