DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,368,000. Tesla comprises approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

