Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.41. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 141,552 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 314,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

