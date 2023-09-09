Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) COO Sells $902,476.16 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $89.94 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.