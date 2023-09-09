Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 635.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,213 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.94 and a 1 year high of $177.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

