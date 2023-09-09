Critical Survey: Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) versus Target (NYSE:TGT)

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) and Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Lawson pays an annual dividend of $183.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 397.8%. Target pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lawson pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Target pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Target has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Lawson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lawson and Target’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.11 Target $109.12 billion 0.52 $2.78 billion $7.28 16.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.1% of Lawson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Target shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson and Target’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson N/A N/A N/A Target 3.12% 29.43% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lawson and Target, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson 0 4 0 0 2.00 Target 0 17 13 0 2.43

Target has a consensus price target of $159.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Target’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Target is more favorable than Lawson.

Summary

Target beats Lawson on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies. It also provides dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and food service; electronics, which includes video game hardware and software, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, and luggage; and furniture, lighting, storage, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath, home improvement, school/office supplies, greeting cards and party supplies, and other seasonal merchandise. In addition, the company sells merchandise through periodic design and creative partnerships, and shop-in-shop experience; and in-store amenities. Further, it sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

