Critical Survey: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) versus Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.08%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.16 $14.32 million $2.25 11.62 Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 736.68 -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -171.00%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Guided Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

