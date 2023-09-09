Critical Review: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.67% -4.35% -1.36% Paysafe -2.49% 14.97% 2.24%

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Paysafe 1 2 1 0 2.00

Paysafe has a consensus price target of $25.54, indicating a potential upside of 100.31%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $32.93 million 2.13 -$1.63 million ($0.01) -238.00 Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.52 -$1.86 billion ($0.65) -19.62

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paysafe beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands, as well as support services to its independent distribution partners. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand; eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it provides Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

