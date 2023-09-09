Critical Review: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Mistras Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Mistras Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mistras Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mistras Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group 0.37% 2.95% 1.08% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mistras Group and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group $687.37 million 0.23 $6.50 million $0.07 74.57 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.54

Mistras Group has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mistras Group beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, the company offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. Further, it designs and installs monitoring systems, as well as provides commissioning, training, reporting, technical support, and annual maintenance services; Web-based solutions; and custom-developed software. Additionally, the company designs, manufactures, and sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures, as well as automated ultrasonic systems and scanners. It serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, industrial, public infrastructure, petrochemical, transportation, and process industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

